America's long struggle with racism reached boiling point in 2020

In 2020, America's long struggle with racism reached a boiling point. A series of police shootings of African Americans sparked worldwide protests -- and the Black Lives Matter movement -- and played a role in the presidential election. Diane Eastabrook takes a look back at Race in America.