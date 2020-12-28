December 28, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Small businesses bloom as solution to Gaza unemployment
Israel's thirteen year blockade of the occupied Gaza strip has crippled its economy and made life difficult for its citizens. The coronavirus pandemic has further deepened the problem for some, while others have found innovative solutions as the crisis persists. Shoaib Hasan reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Gaza #Occupation #Economy
