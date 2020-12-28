December 28, 2020
India’s Modi calls farmer protests over contested laws ‘politically motivated’
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called growing protests by farmers against three laws introduced by his government politically motivated. Modi held virtual talks with farmers on Friday about new agricultural policies. Navyug Gill from William Paterson University discusses the farmers’ demands. #India #farmerprotest #NarendraModi
