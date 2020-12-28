Turkey signs deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Turkey has signed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for up to 30 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says over 550,000 doses will arrive in the coming weeks, with 4.5 million doses available by the end of March. Immunologist at The Jackson Laboratory Derya Unutmaz has more. #Turkey #PfizerBioNTech #FahrettinKoca