December 28, 2020
Millions lose jobless benefits as Trump blocks relief bill
Millions of Americans have lost their unemployment benefits after President Donald Trump refused to sign a pandemic relief bill into law. Trump says he is unhappy with the $900B aid package because it doesn’t do enough to help ordinary Americans. Professor of International Politics at Birmingham University Scott Lucas weighs in. #Trump #COVID #Unemployment
