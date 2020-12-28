December 28, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish defence systems grown rapidly over 20 years
Turkey’s domestic defence industry has risen to prominence over the past 20 years as foreign restrictions on weapon sales have pushed Ankara to develop local solutions. From drones to warships, domestic defence firms are producing a wider array of products with the Turkish military. Security analyst Murat Aslan weighs in on Turkey’s accomplishments. #Turkey #defencesystems #drones
Turkish defence systems grown rapidly over 20 years
Explore