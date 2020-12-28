Riyadh instructs GCC to invite all members to next summit

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has instructed the Gulf Cooperation Council to invite all members including Qatar to its 41st summit, which is due to take place in Riyadh on January. The invitation comes amid hopes that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and its allies and Qatar could be settled during the meeting. We speak to Nabeel Nowairah. #Saudiking #Qatar #GCCsummit