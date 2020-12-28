WORLD
1 MIN READ
Riyadh instructs GCC to invite all members to next summit
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has instructed the Gulf Cooperation Council to invite all members including Qatar to its 41st summit, which is due to take place in Riyadh on January. The invitation comes amid hopes that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and its allies and Qatar could be settled during the meeting. We speak to Nabeel Nowairah. #Saudiking #Qatar #GCCsummit
Riyadh instructs GCC to invite all members to next summit
December 28, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us