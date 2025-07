Who is King Faisal of Saudi Arabia? | I Gotta Story To Tell | E20

King #Faisal of #SaudiArabia was vastly popular among his people and across the Arab and Muslim world, but he was #assassinated in his own palace in 1975. This is his story. Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk