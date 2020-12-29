French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at age 98

Legendary fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98. The French Fine Arts academy made the announcement on twitter. Cardin is best known for his 1960's and 70's futuristic looks. He was one of the first designers to successfully license his brand name, with stores worldwide selling a range of products. Fashion stylist Rebekah Roy weighs in on how best he will be remembered. #PierreCardin #designer #France