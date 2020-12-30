Turkey gets its first Covid-19 vaccines from China

Turkey has received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines. It's part of a 50 million dose order secured from the Chinese bio-tech firm Sinovac. Phase three trials for the vaccine are ongoing but Turkey's lead scientists say they're confident the jabs are safe. Here’s what we know. Coronavirus in Turkey 🇹🇷 👉http://trt.world/13f7 #CovidVaccine #Turkey #Sinovac