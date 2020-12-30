Boeing 737 MAX returns to US skies with American Airlines flight

Boeing 737 Max aircraft have returned to US skies. An American Airlines flight is the first commercial flight of the 737 MAX since aviation regulators lifted the 20-month ban that followed two crashes that killed hundreds and plunged Boeing into crisis. President of International Aviation Safety Solutions Jacques Astre discusses the safety of the plane. #BoeingMax #USA #AmericanAirlines