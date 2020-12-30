December 30, 2020
UK wants new drones in wake of Azerbaijan military success
The UK is expected to begin a new armed drone programme, after London witnessed the success of Azerbaijan's drone campaign in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkish drone technology likely helped Baku win back parts of Azerbaijan from Armenia. Defence analyst Arda Mevlutoglu discusses how the two countries can collaborate on drone technology. #UK #Turkishdrones #Azerbaijan
