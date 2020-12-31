UN troops prepare to leave Darfur amid fears of violence

On Thursday, a joint United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission will begin withdrawing from Sudan's Darfur region. Between 2003 and 2009, 300-thousand people were killed and at least 2-and- a-half million displaced in a civil war that pitted government forces and Arab militias against fighters from Darfur's minority groups. Since then, the peacekeepers have kept the violence under control, but that's changing as they leave. Shoaib Hasan explains.