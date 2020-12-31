UK wants new drones in wake of Azerbaijan's victory in Nagorno-Karabakh war

The UK is expected to begin a new armed drone programme coming after London witnessed the success of Azerbaijan’s drone campaign in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Experts say cost effective Turkish drone technology likely helped Baku win back parts of Azerbaijan from Armenia. We speak to Senior Research Fellow, Modern Deterrence Project Elisabeth Braw. #UK #Turkishdrones #NagornoKarabakh