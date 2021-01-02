Brazilians flock to beaches for New Year as infections rise

There are now over 7 million cases of Covid-19 in Brazil - and daily case figures are in the thousands. Despite efforts to contain end-of-the-year celebrations and mass gatherings, vacation hot spots are packed, raising concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the coming weeks. Michael Fox has more from Southern Brazil. Coronavirus in Brazil 👉http://trt.world/13fp #Brazil #NewYear #SocialDistancing