January 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Highly infectious new variant spreading across the UK
A new more infectious variant of coronavirus is causing an surge of cases in the UK. The country has recorded a quarter of a million new infections in just the past five days. Hospitalisation is now higher than the peak of the first wave in April. Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School Dr Bharat Pankhania explains why. #UK #coronavirusvariant #contagious
