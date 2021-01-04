January 4, 2021
Iran marks first anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani's killing
Sunday marked the first anniversary of the death of Iranian senior military commander General Qasem Soleimani who, was assassinated by US forces in a drone strike as he travelled through the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Political analyst Mohammad Marandi of Tehran University explains how important a figure General Soleimani was. #Soleimani #Iran #Assassination
