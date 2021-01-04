January 4, 2021
Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state in leaked call
US President Donald Trump has been caught on tape attempting to influence the results of the November 3 election. The Washington Post released a recording of Trump pressuring Georgia's top election official to 'find' votes to overturn Joe Biden's win. Trump also threatened the officials with criminal charges. US political analyst Ian Woods weighs in. #Trump #TrumpTapes #BradRaffensperger
