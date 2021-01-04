UK court says Julian Assange will not be extradited to US

A British judge has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges. 49-year-old Assange faces 17 charges of espionage, hacking US government websites, and leaking secret documents containing logs on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Robert Gutsche from Lancaster University has more. #JulianAssange #Britishjudge #extradition