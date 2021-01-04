January 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump pressures Georgia's secretary of state to overturn vote in leaked call
US President Donald Trump has been caught on tape attempting to influence the results of the November third election. The Washington Post released a recording of Trump pressuring Georgia's top election official to 'find' votes to overturn Joe Biden's win. We speak to Scott Lucas from Birmingham University for more analysis. #Trump #TrumpTapes #BradRaffensperger
Trump pressures Georgia's secretary of state to overturn vote in leaked call
Explore