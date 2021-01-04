UK starts dispensing Oxford-AstraZeneca jab as part of drive

The UK is continuing its coronavirus inoculation drive, this time adding more than half a million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to its campaign. Several hospitals across the country will administer two doses, 12 weeks apart. The UK is Europe's second worst hit nation with COVID-19. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill has more. #UK #COVID19vaccine #AstraZeneca