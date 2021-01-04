January 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state to overturn election results in leaked call
In a leaked telephone conversation between President Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of Georgia, the president urged the state’s top election official to overturn the results in his favor. We speak to Journalist Devon Pouncey who has more. #TrumpTapes #BradRaffensperger #Georgia
