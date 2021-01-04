UK judge rules Julian Assange won't be extradited to US

A court in London has ruled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the US to face espionage and hacking charges. The district judge said Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the US. The 49 year old Australian is accused of hacking into US government websites and leaking documents containing logs on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as diplomatic cables. Sunday Mirror Political Editor Nigel Nelson has more. #JulianAssange #UK #Extradition