Iran says it has begun to enrich uranium up to 20% purity

Iran says it has started enriching uranium up to 20 percent purity at an underground facility further escalating tensions with the US. State media reports President Hassan Rouhani ordered the move in breach of the 2015 nuclear accord. Former Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Ali Asghar Soltanieh weighs in.