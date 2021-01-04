Trump asked Raffensperger to 'find 11,780 votes' in Georgia

The Washington Post has obtained a one-hour long phone call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president could be heard pressuring the Republican official to "find" more votes in his favor to win the state. Dean and Chair in Law and Government at Durham Law School Thom Brooks has more. #BradRaffensperger, #DonaldTrump #election