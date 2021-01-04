Trump pressures Georgia for votes in leaked phone call | Money Talks

US stocks have given-up some of their New Year gains ahead of Tuesday's run-off elections for two Senate seats in the state of Georgia - which could determine whether Democrats have full control of Congress. It comes after The Washington Post released a recording of Donald Trump pressuring Georgia's top election official to 'find' votes to overturn Joe Biden's win. Trump also threatened the officials with criminal charges. Natasha Hussain reports. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #USelection