UK starts rollout of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine | Money Talks
Global investors have rung-in the New Year with record highs as markets rallied on optimism the next 12 months will be better than the last. And for good reason. Major economies are ramping-up the distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the hope of stopping the spread of COVID-19 once and for all. But a new, more contagious strain means governments can't rely on inoculations alone, and it's forcing them to restrict their economies even further. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Doctor Muhammad Munir. He's a virologist at Lancaster University. #AstraZeneca #Vaccine #UKrollout
January 4, 2021
