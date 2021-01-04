UK judge rules Julian Assange won't be extradited to US

A court in London has ruled that Julian Assange the co-founder of Wikileaks cannot be extradited to the United States. Assange was facing multiple counts of espionage and accessing government information illegally. The Judge blocked the attempt due to concerns over Assange's mental health and fears he would try and commit suicide if he was incarcerated in an American prison. US authorities are expected to appeal the ruling. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.