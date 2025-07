France's slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 65,000 people have died in #France from COVID-19. It’s the world’s seventh-highest death toll. President Emmanuel #Macron said in his New Year's Eve speech that everyone should be able to get a #vaccine if they wanted it, but his government is now criticised for the slow rollout. Coronavirus in France 🇫🇷 👉 http://trt.world/138t