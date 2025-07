Kuwait: Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Doha

Saudi Arabia has agreed to reopen its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar, according to Kuwait’s foreign minister. The move ends a 3.5-year blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. Former Director of News and Programmes at TRT Arabi Resul Serdar Atas explains why this is happening now #SaudiArabia #Qatar #airspace