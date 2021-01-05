January 5, 2021
WORLD
British PM Johnson unveils new national lockdowns in England
UK prime minister has announced a new nationwide lockdown in England. As part of the measures all schools will be closed from Tuesday. The news comes as the UK recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the seventh day in row. Associate Professor of Life Sciences at University of Warwick Michael Tildesley weighs in. #UK #BorisJohnson #pandemicrestrictions
