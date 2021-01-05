BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK announces $6.2B support for businesses hit by pandemic | Money Talks
The UK has announced an additional 6.2-billion dollar support package for business hit by the pandemic, as the country enters a third lockdown. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says retail, hospitality and leisure companies will be able to claim new one-off grants worth up to 12-thousand dollars to help them through the first months of 2021. It's part of a wider scheme worth 380-billion dollars to help protect jobs, and comes on top of the monthly 4,000 dollar grants already available. #UKeconomy #Coronavirus #RishiSunak
UK announces $6.2B support for businesses hit by pandemic | Money Talks
January 5, 2021
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us