BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Gaza women leading fight against COVID-19 in testing lab | Money Talks
Coronavirus cases have stressed even the best medical systems in the world. And in places that are under siege and suffering from years of war and destruction like Gaza, coping with the stresses of a global pandemic are no different. A small group of lab technicians in Gaza is working nonstop to test locals and prevent the spread of the virus while also protecting themselves. Obaida Hitto has more. #Gaza #COVID19 #coronavirustesting
Gaza women leading fight against COVID-19 in testing lab | Money Talks
January 6, 2021
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us