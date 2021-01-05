WORLD
Blockading nations restore diplomatic ties, reopen borders
Gulf leaders have signed a solidarity and stability agreement at a summit aimed at ending a blockade against Qatar by its neighbours. In a symbolic sign of a warming in relations, Qatar's emir was embraced by the Saudi crown prince after he arrived for the summit. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism, an accusation which has been denied. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #saudiarabia #qatar #blockade
January 5, 2021
