Online shopping helps avert retail slump during pandemic | Money Talks

Holiday shoppers in the US have spent an unusual shopping season looking for gifts for loved ones. Convenience and safety have also meant that online orders are becoming more popular than ever. Albert Han has more on what consumers are receiving as gifts this year, and how this shopping season has played out. We spoke to Mark Cohen, He's the Columbia Business School Director of Retail Studies and Adjunct Professor #OnlineShopping #USChristmas #Pandemic