Best Music of 2020

On this special episode of Showcase; In Conversation with Busra Kayikci 00:20 The Goldberg Variations 08:50 The Beatles Captured on Film 11:52 Social Distancing Music 15:36 Golden Age of Italian Cinema's Soundtracks Meets UMG 18:48 Ibrahim Maalouf in Beirut 21:06 Barcelona Opera House Reopens for Plants 24:16