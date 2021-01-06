January 6, 2021
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un says economic plan failed as party congress begins
North Korea's ruling party has opened its first full congress in five years with a surprise. Leader Kim Jong-un has made a rare admission that his economic development plans for the previous five years have failed. Visiting research fellow at the University of Cambridge Victor Teo has more. #KimJongUn #NorthKorea #economicplan
