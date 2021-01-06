January 6, 2021
WORLD
Hong Kong arrests more than 50 activists under national security law
Hong Kong police have arrested more than 50 people including pro-democracy politicians and campaigners for allegedly violating the new national security law by participating in unofficial election primaries for the city's legislature last year. We speak to Founder of Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena Phar Kim Beng about these arrests. #HongKong #China #securitylaw
