Europe in 2021: The Year Ahead
Geographically of course, Europe is going nowhere, but where is it actually heading in the course of the next 12 months? The challenges for a continent with more than twice the population of the United States. Anne-Elisabeth Moutet Political Commentator Denis Macshane Former UK Minister for Europe Susi Dennison European Council on Foreign Relations Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 6, 2021
