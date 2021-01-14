WORLD
American Democracy Under Assault
As Congress was confirming Joe Biden’s election victory, an armed mob of Trump supporters were storming the Capitol to stop it. The world watched in disbelief as hundreds breached the Capitol building forcing lawmakers to seek shelter. Five people died as a result of the violence, including a police officer, but what led to the chaos in the first place? Democrats blame Donald Trump, accusing the president of inciting the mob with his dangerous rhetoric and unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud. In the wake of the unrest, there have been calls to have the president removed from office, and it’s not only Democrats that are disturbed by the Commander in Chief’s behavior. Several members of Trump’s own inner circle have resigned, and the Vice President is being urged to invoke the 25th amendment. If he doesn’t’ Democrats have promised to proceed with impeachment. So how did we get to this point? Guests: Jason Osborne Former Trump Campaign Adviser Steve Simeonidis Miami-Dade Democrats Chairperson Mitch Lerner American History Professor at Ohio State University
January 14, 2021
