January 6, 2021
WORLD
Veganuary highlights environmental impact of our food
Since 2014, Veganuary has inspired and supported more than one million people in 200 countries to try vegan for January and beyond for their health, and the health of the planet. We speak to Veganuary Communications and Marketing Head Toni Vernelli and Michael Lee from Harper Adams University about the benefits of Vegan diet. #Veganuary #health #diet
