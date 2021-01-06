Democrats poised to take control of US Senate after run-offs | Money Talks

US Democrats are one step closer to taking control of Congress after Raphael Warnock won a Senate seat in Georgia, and Jon Ossoff leads in the race for the state's other seat. Control of the Senate, together with the Democrats' narrow majority in the House of Representatives, would allow President-elect Joe Biden to implement his agenda.. which includes more coronavirus relief measures and tax hikes for the rich. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more we spoke to to Gregory Daco in New York. He's the chief US economist at Oxford Economics. #USsenate #Voting #Georgia