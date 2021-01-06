BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Democrats poised to take control of US Senate after run-offs | Money Talks
US Democrats are one step closer to taking control of Congress after Raphael Warnock won a Senate seat in Georgia, and Jon Ossoff leads in the race for the state's other seat. Control of the Senate, together with the Democrats' narrow majority in the House of Representatives, would allow President-elect Joe Biden to implement his agenda.. which includes more coronavirus relief measures and tax hikes for the rich. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more we spoke to to Gregory Daco in New York. He's the chief US economist at Oxford Economics. #USsenate #Voting #Georgia
Democrats poised to take control of US Senate after run-offs | Money Talks
January 6, 2021
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us