WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump’s Controversial Acts of Clemency
On September 16th, 2017 more than a dozen Iraqi civilians were killed by security guards from the controversial private military firm Blackwater. The perpetrators were found guilty of manslaughter, but in the final few weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump decided to pardon the convicted war criminals. The UN was quick to slam the president’s decision calling the pardons an affront to justice and a violation of international law. So why did Trump do it? Adam Pletts reports.
Trump’s Controversial Acts of Clemency
January 9, 2021
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us