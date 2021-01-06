BIZTECH
Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic policy has been a failure | Money Talks
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made a surprising admission of failure in front of a gathering of ruling party members. In a rare and unexpectedly frank speech, Kim admitted that his five-year economic plan had failed to achieve its goals "in almost all areas." South Korean financial analysts suggest North Korean trade with China has plummeted almost 80 percent in 2020. And estimate the country's GDP has contracted by more than 9 percent compared to a year ago. #NorthKorea #EconomicPolicy #KimJong-un
January 6, 2021
