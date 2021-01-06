January 6, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
53 anti-Beijing activists arrested over alleged subversion | Money Talks
Co-ordinated arrests have taken place across Hong Kong in the biggest crackdown yet on the city's opposition camp. They've been detained over unofficial primary elections last year, which authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing warned would violate the city's new national security law. Michelle Hennessy has more from Hong Kong. #HongKong #ProDemocracyActivists #Arrests
