Trump’s Presidential Pardons
From the recent storming of the Capitol building to his decision to pardon convicted war criminals, Donald Trump’s final few weeks in office have been shrouded in controversy. On this episode of The Newsmakers we look at some of the president’s more questionable acts of clemency, including the pardoning of four security guards who were found guilty of manslaughter after the Nisour Square massacre in 2007, where more than dozen Iraqi civilians were shot and killed. It took years for the families to get justice, but now the once convicted war criminals are free and they’re not the only ones to get a second chance. Several Trump loyalists, many linked to his infamous impeachment saga have also been granted clemency, including Paul Manfort and Roger Stone. So what exactly is Donald Trump basing his pardons on? Guests Kurt Schlichter Lawyer and Retired US Army Colonel Jelena Aparac Chair of the UN Working Group on the Use of Mercenaries Robert Gutsche Jr US Politics Expert and Media Lecturer at Lancaster University
January 9, 2021
