January 7, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are President Trump’s actions a provocation of his supporters?
President Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters multiple times to come to Washington for a rally on the day the US House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled to certify the results of the presidential election. We speak to political strategist Rina Shah on Trump’s actions. #Trump #USCapitol #Biden
Are President Trump’s actions a provocation of his supporters?
Explore