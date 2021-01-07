January 7, 2021
Riots fail to stop Biden's election victory being certified
On Wednesday afternoon, after hearing from their president how he believes he was robbed of an election victory, a group of Trump supporters tried to overturn the freedom of voters to choose their leader. They stormed the Capitol. Four people died, and the questions are just beginning. #capitol 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020
