Governments around the world expressed shock over storming of Capitol in Washington. Turkey was among the first to release a statement voicing concern and wishing US a return to calm. #CapitolHill ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs
January 7, 2021
