2021: Biden, Brexit, & Ghislaine Maxwell's trial

Nexus lays out the year ahead - every month has something interesting - especially with all big events delayed by the Pandemic! We focus on three events in particular - a new U.S. president, Brexit Britain and Ghislaine Maxwell's trial linked to her old friend Jeffrey Epstein - will she ever face justice? 2021 EVENTS: 0:40 BIDEN INAUGURATION: 5:20 BREXIT: 12:25 GHISLAINE MAXWELL: 19:00